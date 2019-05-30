May 30 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band GOT7 is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video for the song "1°" on Thursday following the debut of its EP Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity.

The stripped-down video shows Mark, JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom singing into microphones on a sparse stage.

"GOT7 '1°' TAPE #GOT7 #GOT7_SPINNINGTOP #GOT_BETWEEN_SECURITY_AND_INSECURITY," the group wrote on Twitter.

"1°" appears on Spinning Top, which debuted May 20. The EP also includes the single "Eclipse."

GOT7 will promote Spinning Top with a new world tour. The group kicks off the venture June 15 and 16 in Seoul and will perform several shows in North America.