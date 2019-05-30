Bruce Springsteen releases 'Tucson Train' music video

May 30 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen is back with a new music video.

The 69-year-old singer and musician shared a video Thursday for his single "Tucson Train."

The black-and-white video was directed and produced by Thom Zimny. Springsteen's wife, musician Patti Scialfa, and a band featuring a strings section appear alongside Springsteen.

"#TucsonTrain is here. Watch the video now," the star tweeted Thursday.

"Tucson Train" appears on Springsteen's new solo album, Western Stars. The album debuts June 14 and also includes the singles "Hello Sunshine" and "There Goes My Miracle."

Springsteen announced Western Stars in a tweet in April.

"'This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It's a jewel box of a record,'" he said at the time.

Western Stars explores American themes and features over 20 guest musicians, including original E Street Band keyboardist David Sancious and current members Soozie Tyrell and Charlie Giordano.

Western Stars is Springsteen's first album of new, original songs since his 2012 album, Wrecking Ball.