May 29 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Yoona is giving fans a new glimpse of her "Summer Night" music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of Girls' Generation and its subunit Oh!GG, shared a second clip of the new solo single Wednesday.

The teaser shows Yoona in summer-themed scenes, including lounging by the pool and reading in the park. The new clip features Yoona's vocals, while the first only featured instrumentals.

"Summer Night" features singer-songwriter 20 Years of Age. The song appears on Yoona's new EP, A Walk to Remember, which debuts with the full music video Thursday.

"YOONA 'Summer Night' (Feat. 20 Years of Age)' MV Teaser #2 2019.05.30. 6PM (KST)," Girls' Generation wrote on Twitter.

Yoona is known for the singles "Deoksugung Stonewall Walkway" and "When the Wind Blows." She released her debut Chinese EP, Blossom, in August 2016.