Jay Z (L), pictured with Beyoncé, will celebrate the release of Prince's alum "Originals" at an event June 6 in Los Angeles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Jay Z and his streaming service, Tidal, will host a listening party for Prince's new, posthumous album.

Billboard confirmed the 49-year-old rapper and Tidal will celebrate the release of Prince's album Originals at an event June 6 in Los Angeles.

Tidal will host other listening parties around the globe, including other locations in the U.S., Spain, Poland and Brazil. Tidal members will have the chance to attend the Los Angeles event.

Rolling Stone said Originals debuts exclusively on Tidal on June 7. The album will be released via download, streaming and CD on June 21, with a deluxe CD and LP editions to follow July 19.

Originals includes 14 previously unreleased recordings and Prince's version of "Nothing Compares 2 U." Jay Z and Troy Carter curated the songs on behalf of the Prince Estate.

"Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership," Jay Z said in a statement. "He's one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry. He trusted us, not just me, but Tidal, to continue his fight."

"Trying to help further that legacy through his music is both an honor we couldn't pass up as an organization dedicated to empowering artists," he added. "This gives his true fans that peek behind the curtain."

Prince previously teamed with Tidal on the release of the 2015 albums Hit n Run Phase One and Hit n Run Phase Two, as well as personally curated vault selections. The singer died at age 57 in April 2016.