Barry Manilow has announced a limited, Broadway concert series that is set to begin in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Barry Manilow has announced a new summer, Broadway residency that will take place from July 26 to Aug. 17.

Manilow will be performing a number of his hit songs and surprise tracks at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

"I am thrilled to be returning to my hometown of New York City and performing once again on Broadway," the 75-year-old singer said in a statement. "It holds a very special place in my heart."

Tickets go on sale on June 3. The residency is a part of the In Residence on Broadway series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre which recently featured Morrissey.

Manilow recently celebrated his 500th show at the International Theater at the Westgate in Las Vegas where he has held a residency since 2018.