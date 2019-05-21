Twice celebrated on Twitter after "Fancy" reached 100 million views on YouTube. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice had another music video pass 100 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for "Fancy" reached the milestone Tuesday.

Twice shared a photo of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyung and Tzuyu in colorful outfits.

"TWICE 'FANCY' M/V 100,000,000 VIEWS TWICE FANCY ONCE #TWICE," the post reads.

"Fancy" is Twice's 12th music video to pass 100 million views on YouTube. Previous videos to reach the milestone include "Cheer Up," "TT," "Knock Knock," "Signal," "Likey" and "Heart Shaker."

Twice released the "Fancy" music video and its EP Fancy You on April 22, meaning "Fancy" reached 100 million views in 28 days. "Likey" reached the milestone in 33 days.