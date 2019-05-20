Singer Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012 at the age of 48. The estate of Whitney Houston has plans for a hologram tour and a new album. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012 at the age of 48. The estate of Whitney Houston has plans for a hologram tour and a new album. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Whitney Houston's estate has announced plans to start a hologram tour and release music of unreleased tracks among other projects related to the late singer.

Houston's estate is run by executor Pat Houston who married the singer's brother Gary. Her brother Michael and mother Cissy are the only other beneficiaries.

Pat said in an interview with The New York Times, published on Monday, that the estate has signed a deal with Primary Wave Music Publishing to bring the projects to life. The publishing and management company will acquire 50 percent of the estate's assets with the deal valuing the estate at $14 million.

Other planned projects using Houston's likeness include a Broadway musical, a Vegas-style spectacle and branding deals.

"Everything is about timing for me," Pat said. It's been quite the emotional for the past seven years. But now it's about being strategic."

Houston died at the age of 48 in 2012 after accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub while intoxicated. Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown then died in 2015 at the age of 22. Bobbi died while under hospice care after she had been found six months earlier unresponsive inside a bathtub.