Vampire Weekend's 'Father of the Bride' tops the U.S. album chart

Musician Khalid arrives for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Vampire Weekend's Father of the Bride is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, followed by Khalid's Free Spirit at No. 3, PnB Rock's Trapstar Turnt Popstar at No. 4 and Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are P!nk's Hurts 2B Human at No. 6, ScHoolboy Q's CrasH Talk at No. 7, BTS' Map of the Soul: Persona at No. 8, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 9 and Juice WRLD's Death Race for Love at No. 10.