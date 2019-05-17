Trey Songz (L) took to Instagram after welcoming his first child, son Noah. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Trey Songz is a new dad.

The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram Thursday after welcoming his first child, son Noah.

Songz shared a photo of his baby boy napping in a bear-print onesie. He has not named his son's mother.

"My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace," Songz captioned the post.

Actor Lance Gross, music duo Ar'mon & Trey and television personality Steelo Brim were among those to congratulate the singer in the comments.

"Congrats homie!" Gross wrote.

"He already looking like he wanna say 'which one of y'all' lol congrats big bro blessing," Ar'mon & Trey added.

"You already know the family geeked! Lil Nephew," Brim said.

Songz had voiced his desire to have children in an interview with The Breakfast Club in June 2015.

"Man, I want kids. I've been wanting children before you could even imagine. I raised all the kids in my family. My younger brother, he's 20 years old, he just had his first child," the star said.

"I want a family, all of that. But I'm not in a rush to do it because people think that's what should be happening in my life," he added. "I just want to make sure that it's the right decision."

Songz is known for the singles "Say Aah," "Bottoms Up," "Heart Attack," "Na Na" and "Slow Motion." He released his seventh studio album, Tremaine the Album, in March 2017.