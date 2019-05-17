BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS will take to the stage during Tuesday's episode of "The Voice." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- The Voice Season 16 finale will feature South Korean boy band BTS.

The K-pop group announced Friday it will perform during Tuesday's episode of the NBC reality competition.

BTS will perform "Boy with Luv," its new single with Halsey. BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook shared the news in a video on The Voice official Twitter account.

"We're performing our single 'Boy with Luv' on live Voice finale, May 21st on NBC. We're so excited. See you then!" RM says in the clip.

BTS had teased the news in a video also featuring the Jonas Brothers this week. The Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, Halsey, Khalid, One Republic and Hootie & the Blowfish will also perform during the finale.

BTS is in the midst of its Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. The group performed Wednesday on Good Morning America and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert while in the United States.