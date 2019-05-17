Jack White and The Raconteurs shared a video for the new single "Help Me Stranger." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- The Raconteurs is back with new music.

The rock band, fronted by Jack White, shared a music video for the single "Help Me Stranger" on Friday.

The video opens with a couple dancing before showing White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler traverse a Japanese city.

"Can you spare the time? The 'Help Me Stranger' video is out now," the band wrote Friday on Instagram.

"Help Me Stranger" appears on The Raconteurs' upcoming third studio album, Help Us Stranger, which debuts June 21. The group previously released the singles "Sunday Driver"/"Now That You're Gone" and "Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)."

Help Us Stranger is The Raconteurs' first studio album in more than 11 years. The group will promote the album over the summer on their first North American tour in eight years.