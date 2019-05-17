Halsey releases new single 'Nightmare'

Halsey attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Halsey attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Halsey released a single and music video for "Nightmare," her first solo song in seven months. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Halsey is back with new music.

The 24-year-old singer shared a single and music video Thursday for "Nightmare," her first solo song in seven months.

The video features all women, including Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse and Debbie Harry. It shows Halsey performing for an energetic crowd as she sings about the frustrations of being female in 2019.

"I've been polite but won't be caught dead letting a man tell me what I should do with my bed," Halsey quoted the song on Twitter.

"'IM TIRED AND ANGRY, BUT SOMEBODY SHOULD BE,'" she added.

"IM TIRED AND ANGRY, BUT SOMEBODY SHOULD BE".— h (@halsey) May 17, 2019

Halsey said "Nightmare" was inspired by her female fans.

"imagine getting onstage every night and seeing young women sweating mascara tears, lightning in their eyes, throwing elbows and raising fists, screaming till the veins in their necks raise under warm skin, and not being inspired by it," she wrote. "this song is about you, for you."

"Nightmare" is expected to appear on Halsey's forthcoming third studio album. The singer released Hopeless Fountain Kingdom in June 2017 and has since released the singles "Without Me" and "11 Minutes."