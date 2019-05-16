Tyler Childers shares 'House Fire' single ahead of new album

May 16 (UPI) -- Tyler Childers is giving fans a preview of his new album.

The 27-year-old country singer released a single and music video for "House Fire" Thursday after announcing the album Country Squire. The album debuts Aug. 2.

The "House Fire" video shows Childers and a group of friends drinking around a campfire. Two of the people perform a choreographed routine in the middle of the song.

Childers will release Country Squire, his followup to Purgatory, via his Hickman Holler Records and RCA Records. Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson produced the new album.

"As you may have guessed, we have some big news coming out today. We're happy to announce that Hickman Holler Records is teaming up with RCA Records to release my new album, Country Squire. To celebrate, we have new music, tour dates, and even a music video to share as well. #eatinbigtime," Childers wrote on Instagram.

Rolling Stone said Country Squire will feature "House Fire" and eight other songs, including "Bus Route," "Gemini" and "Matthew."

Childers will embark on the Country Squire Run tour in support of his new album. The tour beings Friday in Knoxville, Tenn., and ends Dec. 21 in Atlanta, Ga.

Childers released Purgatory in August 2017. The album includes the singles "Whitehouse Road," "Lady May" and "Universal Sound."