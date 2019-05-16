Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones announced new dates for their "No Filter" tour after postponing the tour due to his heart surgery. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones have officially rescheduled dates for their North American tour.

The British rock band announced new dates for their No Filter shows Thursday after postponing the tour in March due to Mick Jagger's heart surgery.

"We are delighted to announce the new US and Canada tour dates today!" the group wrote on Twitter. "All of the cities from the previously postponed shows are locked in, starting at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21st and including a brand new date in New Orleans!"

"We apologize again for any inconvenience the re-scheduling of these dates may have caused you and hope to see you at a show very soon!" the band added.

Jagger and band mates Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood will now kick off the North American leg of the tour June 21 in Chicago. The venture concludes Aug. 31 in Miami.

The Rolling Stones said tickets for the original dates will be honored, with no need to exchange them. Fans unable to attend the rescheduled date can get refunds from Ticketmaster.

Jagger, 75, underwent heart valve replacement surgery in April. He shared a video of himself dancing in the studio Wednesday, six weeks after his procedure.

Here's the full list of dates for the rescheduled tour:

June 21, 25: Chicago, Soldier Field

June 29: Ontario, Canada, Canada Burl's Creek

July 3: Washington, D.C., FedEx Field

July 7: Foxboro, Mass., Gillette Stadium

July 14: New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19: Jacksonville, Fla., TIAA Bank Field

July 23: Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

July 27: Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Aug. 1, 5: East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium

Aug. 10: Denver, Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Aug. 14: Seattle, CenturyLink Field

Aug. 18: Santa Clara, Calif., Levi's Stadium

Aug. 22: Pasadena, Calif., The Rose Bowl

Aug. 26: Glendale, Ariz., State Farm Stadium

Aug. 31: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium