Britney Spears' manager not sure 'if or when' she will work again

Britney Spears' manager has said he doesn't know "if or when" she will want to work again. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph has clarified comments he made recently about her career, stating that he doesn't know if or when she might perform again.

Rudolph made headlines on Wednesday for comments he made to TMZ about the status of her career. The interview came amid rumors about her well-being and after the pop star had canceled her Las Vegas residency to care for her ailing father.

"Other media sources seem to be picking up my quotes from TMZ as implying that Britney will never work again. That's not what I said," Rudolph said to Billboard.

"I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn't called me in months to talk about doing anything so I'm not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It's that simple," he continued.

Rudolph originally said to TMZ that Spears should not take up another Las Vegas residency.

"As the person who guides her career -- based on the information I and all of the professionals who with her are being told on a need-to-know basis -- from what I have gathered it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the future and possible never again."

Spears addressed fans in April, stating that all was well. "My situation is unique but I promise I'm doing what's best at this moment," she said.

"You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way."