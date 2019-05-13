Randy Travis, wife Mary recall his recovery from stroke

Randy Travis and his wife, Mary Davis, gave an update on his health following his near-fatal stroke. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Randy Travis is feeling "good" after surviving a debilitating stroke six years ago.

The 60-year-old country star and his wife, Mary Davis, gave an update on his health during Monday's episode of Today following his near-fatal stroke in 2013.

Travis and Davis recalled the singer's long journey to recovery. Davis said she asked Travis for a sign after his stroke as he lay in a semi-coma state in the hospital.

"Even in his state, his semi-coma state, he squeezed my hand and he just laid there and I saw this tear that just fell," she told host Jenna Bush Hager. "I went back to the doctors and I said, 'We're fighting this.'"

Travis underwent brain surgery and spent the next five and a half months in the hospital. The singer had to learn to walk again and still struggles with speech, but agreed with Hager that Davis is strong.

Travis and Davis were engaged at the time of Travis' stroke and married in March 2015. Travis surprised fans in October 2016 by singing at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Garth Brooks, Chris Young and other country stars honored Travis at a tribute concert in February 2017. The event raised funds for the Randy Travis Foundation, which supports stroke research and rehabilitation.

"What doesn't he mean to country music?" Young said at the concert. "He means a whole lot to a lot of singers, not just me."

Travis is known for such singles as "On the Other Hand," "Too Gone Too Long," "Honky Tonk Moon" and "Hard Rock Bottom of Your Heart." He last released the covers album Influence: Vol. 2: The Man I Am in August 2014.