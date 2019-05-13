Logic arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Logic is set to tour North America starting in October. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Rapper Logic has announced a new North American fall tour in support of his recently released fifth studio album titled Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

The tour is set to kick off on Oct. 5 at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver before wrapping up on Nov. 16 at the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.

Logic will also be performing in cities such as Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Cleveland, Toronto and Chicago, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Logic will be joined by special guests J.I.D and YBN Cordae.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind was released last Friday and features the track "Homicide" featuring Eminem.