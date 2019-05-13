J Balvin announces North American fall tour

J Balvin onstage during the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

J Balvin is set to tour North America starting in August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Latin music star J Balvin has announced a new, 25-city North American fall tour.

The Arcoiris tour is set to kick off on Aug. 30 in Coliseo De Puerto Rico in San Juan before heading over to the Infinite Energy Center in Atlanta on Sept. 11. The tour will end on Oct. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Balvin will also be performing in cities such as Miami, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Phoenix and Las Vegas, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Balvin will be joined on the tour by special guests Lyanno and Eladio Carrion.

Balvin made headlines in February when he won big at the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro awards, taking home Artist of the Year for the third consecutive time.