Chris Stapleton (R) and Morgane Stapleton attend the Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Stapleton (R) and wife Morgane Stapleton recently welcomed their fifth child together. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Chris Stapleton is a dad of five.

The 41-year-old country star recently welcomed his fifth child with his wife, Morgane Stapleton.

Morgane shared the news in an Instagram post Sunday on Mother's Day. She posted a photo of the newborn holding onto her finger but did not announce the infant's name or sex.

"The most perfect Mother's Day... I wish all you Mama's the happiest of days today!" she wrote.

Margo Price, Lucie Silvas, Liz Rose, Kree Harrison and Rita Wilson were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"You are a super mama! Sending all 7 of you love today," Price wrote.

"Congratulations Morgane! Happy Mother's Day!!" Rose added.

Stapleton and Morgane are also parents to three sons, including twin boys born in April 2018, and one daughter. The couple married in May 2007 and discussed their working relationship with the New York Times in April 2017.

"We're married so we hold each other accountable," Stapleton said. "We can lift each other up on bad nights, kind of give each other a wink when we screw up or do something funny."

"As much as I can talk about him being a comfort to me, I think in that way I also am a comfort to him," Morgane added. "We can look at each other and know 'O.K. I got you.'"

Stapleton is known for the singles "Traveller," "Broken Halos" and "Millionaire." He last released the album From a Room: Volume 2 in December 2017.