May 9 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Xiumin has released a new solo music video.

The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, shared a video for the single "You" on Thursday following his enlistment in the military.

The video shows Xiumin, born Kim Min-seok, in different settings, including an apartment, grassy field and ocean coastline. Xiumin voices his thanks for those who give him strength in the lyrics.

EXO's agency, SM Entertainment, promoted "You" in a tweet Thursday. The video debuted as a Station 3 release.

"[STATION 3] XIUMIN 'You' MV," the post reads. "XIUMIN #You #STATION."

Xiumin enlisted in the military Tuesday. The singer is the eldest member of EXO and the first of the group to enlist.

Xiumin had shared a photo Monday on Instagram of his new, shaved head ahead of his enlistment.

EXO also consists of Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai and Sehun. The group is known for the singles "Growl," "Overdose," "Call Me Baby," "Monster" and "Ko Ko Bop," and last released Love Shot in December.