Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift said that her music video for "ME!" has more easter eggs for fans to find. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has confirmed that many more clues and references exist in her recently released music video for "ME!"

Swift said that there are more Easter eggs for fans to discover during an interview on Capitol Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Tuesday.

"When more music comes out they'll realize that there are dozens of lyrical references and symbolic references," the pop star said.

"I try to do Easter eggs in kind of first round is like stuff that they can see that predicts what will happen in a couple months. There's also second-tier Easter eggs which will be revealed upon the album then there's third tier Easter eggs which are the most deeply embedded Easter eggs which will be shown on the tour," she continued.

Swift also mentioned how her fans interest in finding hidden clues motivates her to place Easter eggs in her music videos.

"They've let me know over the years that they really are looking for every single detail," Swift said.

The music video for "ME!" was released in April. The clip, which also includes the song's guest artist Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, features the pair dancing inside of a pastel-colored fantasy world.

Key moments include Swift dancing in a business suit, Urie arriving from the sky in an umbrella Mary Poppins style, the duo holding a 1960s-inspired concert and Swift and Urie enjoying a splashy, colorful rain shower together.

Swift and Urie recently performed the song for the first time live to open the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

"ME!" is set to appear on Swift's untitled seventh studio album. The singer has not announced a release date.