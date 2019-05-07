Trending Stories

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx pose together at 2019 Met Gala
Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran share clips of new single
Jared Leto brings wax replica of his head to Met Gala 2019
Prince Harry is 'over the moon' after Meghan Markle gives birth
Olivia Colman, Anthony Hopkins to star in adaptation of stage play 'The Father'

Photo Gallery

 
Kenneth Branagh attends the 'All is True' premiere

Latest News

Richard Sherman not worried about teammate Nick Bosa's controversial social media posts
Rainy delay while driving leads to $20,000 lottery prize
Free agent WR Dez Bryant resumes running routes after season-ending Achilles tear
FC Cincinnati fires coach Alan Koch after 11 games in MLS
Brexit failures force Britain to participate in EU elections
 
