GOT7 will release the album "Spinning Top" on May 20 before kicking off an accompanying tour. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

May 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band GOT7 is sharing plans for a new album and world tour.

The K-pop group announced in a tweet Tuesday it will release the album Spinning Top: Between Security and Insecurity on May 20 before kicking off an accompanying tour.

"GOT7, <SPINNING TOP: BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY> 2019.05.20 ALBUM & M/V 2019.06.15-16 GRAND START OF WORLD TOUR," the post reads.

GOT7 confirmed plans for its Spinning Top tour in a press release Tuesday. The group will return to North America during the venture.

GOT7 kicks off the tour June 15 and 16 in Seoul. The group will perform shows in Newark, N.J., Toronto, Ontario, Dallas, Texas, Los Angeles, Calif., and Oakland, Calif., before moving on to Mexico City.

GOT7 had teased its comeback with a video of a spinning top in April. The group released its third studio album, Present: You, in September, and debuted the Japanese EP I Won't Let You Go in January.

Here's the North American dates for GOT7's Keep Spinning Tour:

June 27 - New Jersey, N.J., at Prudential Center

June 30 - Toronto, Ontardio, at Scotiabank Arena

July 3 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

July 6 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

July 10 - Oakland, Calif., at Oracle Arena