Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Miranda Lambert, pictured with Brendan McLoughlin, is up for three awards at the CMT Music Awards.

May 7 (UPI) -- The 2019 CMT Music Awards has announced its 2019 nominees.

Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, Zac Brown Band and Brothers Osborne lead the pack with three nominations each, CMT confirmed Tuesday.

Lambert's nominations include Female Video of the Year for "Keeper of the Flame" and Collaborative Video of the Year for "Drowns the Whiskey" with Aldean. Aldean is also up for Male Video of the Year for "Drowns the Whiskey."

Morris' video "GIRL" is nominated for Video of the Year, along with videos from Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and other stars. Morris is also up for CMT Performance of the Year for her performance of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" with Brandi Carlile during the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year special.

Here are your nominees for Video of the Year at this year's #CMTAwards! Vote for your favorites NOW on https://t.co/jvOLQVPpWB. pic.twitter.com/LYE2jGvJsU— CMT (@CMT) May 7, 2019

Zac Brown Band is nominated for Video and Group Video of the Year for "Someone I Used to Know." Brothers Osbourne's "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" is up for Duo Video of the Year.

Other nominees include Carrie Underwood, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Taylor Swift, Kane Brown and Luke Bryan.

Little Big Town will host the CMT Awards June 5 in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show will air on CMT at 8 p.m. ET.