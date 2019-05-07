The Zombies, left to right, Hugh Grundy, Chris White, Rod Argent and Colin Blumstone arrive on the red carpet at the 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 29. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Brian Wilson (L) and his wife Melinda Ledbetter. Wilson is set to go on tour with The Zombies starting in August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UP | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Brian Wilson of Beach Boys fame and The Zombies have announced a joint, North American summer tour.

The Something Great from '68 tour is set to kick off on Aug. 31 at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas before wrapping up on Sept. 26 at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

Wilson and The Zombies will also be performing in cities such as Phoenix, Los Angeles, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Milwaukee and Detroit, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday.

Wilson will be joined by his former Beach Boys bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin on the tour and will be performing songs from 1968 Beach Boys album Friends and 1971's Surf's Up.

The Zombies, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in March, will be performing songs from their 1968 record Odyssey and Oracle.

The band's lineup will feature Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone performing once again with Chris White and Hugh Grundy except for the shows in Las Vegas and Indio, Calif. which will have the current Zombies lineup.

"It's been quite a year and I'm ready to go out and tour some music that makes everyone have a feel good vibe," Wilson said in a statement. "The Friends album has always been one of my favorites and I love the music from that time in history."