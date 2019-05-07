21 Savage announces North American summer tour

21 Savage (L) and Post Malone appear backstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

21 Savage will be embarking on a North American tour starting in July. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Rapper 21 Savage has announced a new North American summer tour in support of his second studio album, I Am > I Was.

The tour is set to kick off on July 10 at The Criterion in Oklahoma City before wrapping up on Aug. 16 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta.

21 Savage will also be performing in cities such as Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Boston, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation. 21 Savage will be joined by special guest DaBaby.

21 Savage's I Am > I Was was released in December and reached the top of the U.S. album charts. The release features the single "A Lot."

21 Savage made headlines in February when he was detained by arrested and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying his visa after entering the U.S. legally in July 2005 with his family. He was later released on bond.

"It was definitely targeted," he said of his arrest.