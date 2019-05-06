Oh My Girl shared a clip of their "SSFWL" video ahead of the release of their album "The Fifth Season." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Oh My Girl is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a clip of their video for the new single "SSWFL" on Monday.

The teaser opens in a snowy landscape before changing to a field of flowers. Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin are also shown in a brightly-lit room.

"(OH MY GIRL) - (SSWFL)," the group wrote on Twitter. "#OHMYGIRL #OMG."

Oh My Girl shared the lyrics for "SSFWL" in a tweet Sunday.

"OH MY GIRL 1st ALBUM [The Fifth Season] Lyrics Teaser Coming Soon 2019.05.08," the group wrote. "#OHMYGIRL #OMG."

"SSFWL" appears on Oh My Girl's debut Korean album, The Fifth Season, which debuts Wednesday. The group shared a highlight medley of the album's 10 songs last week.

Oh My Girl is known for the singles "Windy Day," Listen to My Word (A-ing)" and "Secret Garden." The group released its debut Japanese album in January.