Incubus singer Brandon Boyd. The band is set to kick off a North American tour in September. Photo by Herbert P. Oczeret/EPA

May 6 (UPI) -- Incubus has announced a new North American fall tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their platinum selling album, Make Yourself.

The band is set to kick off their 20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond tour on Sept. 13 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver before wrapping things up on Dec. 7 at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Incubus will also be performing in cities such as Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Phoenix, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Orlando and Atlanta, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation. Incubus will be joined by special guests Dub Trio, Wild Belle and Le Butcherettes on select dates.

"We are so looking forward to this fall tour. Make Yourself was such a pivotal moment in our band and we are beyond excited to reintroduce this album to our audience while also showcasing the many musical roads it ultimately led us down. See you soon!" Incubus singer Brandon Boyd said in a statement.

Make Yourself, released in 1999, was Incubus' third studio album and contained the singles "Stellar," "Drive" and "Pardon Me."