May 6 (UPI) -- Adele is 31 and ready to move on from her trying year.

The singer shared an optimistic message on her birthday Sunday on Instagram following her split from husband Simon Konecki.

"This is 31," Adele captioned a slideshow of black and white photos. "30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all."

"No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times," she said. "I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay."

The "Water Under the Bridge" singer said she plans to focus on herself and enjoy life over the next year.

"31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once," Adele said.

"Be kind to yourself people we're only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity," she advised. "Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realize that that is more than enough. I'll learn to love you lot eventually."

Adele appeared to tease new music to come. The singer's previous albums, 19, 21 and 25, have been named after significant years in her life.

"Bunch of [expletive] savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Adele confirmed her separation from Konecki in April after two years of marriage. The pair are parents to 6-year-old son Angelo.

"They are committed to raising their son together lovingly," Adele's rep said. "As always, they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele last released 25 in November 2015.