Billie Eilish's 'When We All Fall Asleep' tops U.S. album chart

K-pop icons BTS arrive for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Musician Khalid arrives for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Billie Eilish's "When We All Fall Asleep" is the No. 1 album in the United States. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Khalid's Free Spirit, followed by BTS' Map of the Soul: Persona at No. 3, Beyoncé's Homecoming: The Live Album and Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 6, Nipsey Hussle's Victory Lap at No. 7, Juice WRLD's Death Race For Love at No. 8, Beyoncé's Lemonade at No. 9 and Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 10.

Nipsey Hussle, who real name is Ermias Ashgedom, died on March 30 following a shooting at the musician's clothing store in Los Angeles.