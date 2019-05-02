Kane Brown (R) and Katelyn Brown attend the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Country singer Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown, shared some big news at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The couple announced they're expecting a baby girl during an interview at the awards show Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Kane Brown sported an all-black ensemble at the event, while Katelyn Brown showed off her baby bump in a white crop top and baby blue suit. The couple spoke to The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Andy Lassner on the red carpet and to DeGeneres via satellite video.

DeGeneres aired the clip during Thursday's episode of her show.

"We're having a baby, that everybody already knows," Katelyn Brown says in the video.

"We're having a baby girl!" Kane Brown adds.

Kane Brown was nominated for three awards at the ceremony, including Top Country Artist. He also spoke to Billboard at the awards show, saying his baby fever is at "100."

"I'm excited. I wish I could just fast-forward and make it to where it's already here," the star said.

He announced his wife's pregnancy in an Instagram post in April.

"It's been so hard keeping this is a secret!!!!! But the KB's ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!!" he wrote. "KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The singer is known for the singles "What Its," "Heaven," "Lose It" and "Good as You." He released his second studio album, Experiment, in November.