Ciara brings son Future as date to Billboard Music Awards 2019

Ciara and son Future attend the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Ciara had a special date at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The 33-year-old singer brought Future Zahir, her 4-year-old son with ex-fiancé Future, to the awards show Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Ciara stunned in a black dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, while Future sported a black and gold printed track suit. The pair were all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

The "Level Up" singer shared a picture of Future's look Thursday on Instagram and referenced Sienna Princess, her 2-year-old daughter with husband Russell Wilson, in the caption.

"That boy fresh #Versace," she wrote. "My babies always bring me good vibes. #SoonSiennaWillBeAbleToSitStillFor3Hrs #BBMAS #ThinkinBoutYou #BTS."

Ciara likened Future to a security blanket during an interview with E! News ahead of the ceremony Wednesday.

"He's like my blankie," she said. "You know when babies carry around their blanket and they can't do without it? Well, he's here with me tonight as well."

Ciara said Sienna was too young to also attend the awards show.

"She can't sit still in a chair yet so that's why she's not here," she explained. "She's 2 going on 20 ... [She's] a lot of fire."

Ciara debuted her new single, "Thinkin About You," during the awards show. The song appears on her upcoming album Beauty Marks, which debuts May 10.