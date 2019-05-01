May 1 (UPI) -- Pop star Paula Abdul announced Wednesday that she is planning to headline the Las Vegas residency, Forever Your Girl.
The show is scheduled to open at the Flamingo in August. Tickets go on sale Saturday.
"I can't wait to share my music with you at the heart of the Vegas Strip," Abdul tweeted.
The 56-year-old, former American Idol judge is known for her songs "Forever Your Girl," "Straight Up," "Opposites Attract" and "Cold Hearted."
She is slated to perform at the Billboard Music Awards show on Wednesday night.