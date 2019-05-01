Singer Paula Abdul attends the 27th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California on April 2, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer/actress Paula Abdul arrives for We Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, California on April 19, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pop star Paula Abdul is scheduled to kick off a Las Vegas residency in August. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Pop star Paula Abdul announced Wednesday that she is planning to headline the Las Vegas residency, Forever Your Girl.

The show is scheduled to open at the Flamingo in August. Tickets go on sale Saturday.

"I can't wait to share my music with you at the heart of the Vegas Strip," Abdul tweeted.

The 56-year-old, former American Idol judge is known for her songs "Forever Your Girl," "Straight Up," "Opposites Attract" and "Cold Hearted."

She is slated to perform at the Billboard Music Awards show on Wednesday night.