Jake Owen (L), pictured with Erica Hartlein

April 30 (UPI) -- Country singer Jake Owen is a dad of two.

The 37-year-old recording artist announced the birth of a new daughter, Paris Hartley, with girlfriend Erica Hartlein.

Owen said baby Paris was born Monday, meaning she shares a birthday with country music legend Willie Nelson.

"It's a Willie great day!! Well Happy Birthday to @WillieNelson born on this day April 29, 1933," he wrote. "Also, happy birthday to my little beautiful daughter, Paris Hartley Owen born today April 29, 2019. #GodIsGreat."

Owen also has a 6-year-old daughter, Olive Pearl, with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan. He announced during the ABC News special I'm Coming Home in November he was expecting with Hartlein.

Owen shared his feelings about a second child in an interview with People earlier this month.

"[It] is just as exciting," the singer said. "I'm more calm this time.

"To be blessed with another beautiful little girl is a big deal because I do think that it takes special men to be a great dad to a little girl," he said. "And I feel like, thanks to Pearl, she's shown me how to be a good father."

Owen is known for the singles "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," "Alone with You," "Anywhere with You," "Beachin'" and "Down to the Honkytonk." He last released the album Greetings from... Jake in March.