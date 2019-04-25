Prince estate announces 'Originals' album featuring unreleased demos

Prince performs in the rain at half time at Super Bowl XLI at Dolphin Stadium in Miami on February 4, 2007. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Late music icon Prince. A new Prince album titled "Originals" is set to be released in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Prince's estate and Warner Bros. Records have announced a new posthumous album from the music icon titled Originals.

The project will feature 14 unreleased demos of songs that Prince crafted for other artists such as Sheila E.'s "The Glamorous Life," The Bangles' "Manic Monday" and The Time's "Jungle Love."

Troy Carter, on behalf of the Prince estate, and Jay-Z selected which tracks to include on the album. Jay-Z's music streaming service Tidal will be the exclusive home of Originals for two weeks starting on June 7 before it is released on other platforms and on CD on June 21.

A limited edition two CD and two LP version will be released on July 19.

Tidal released on Instagram Thursday the cover for Originals along with the track listing. Prince's version of Sinead O' Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" will also be featured on the album, after it was released as a standalone single in April 2018.

Prince's death investigation was closed in April 2018 with no criminal charges being filed. An autopsy report stated that the music legend had died from a fatal, self-administered dose of fentanyl, a powerful painkiller.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle in Time) is set to direct a documentary on Prince for Netflix.