Kelly Clarkson arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Kelly Clarkson has released a new music video for her song "Broken & Beautiful" from upcoming animated film "UglyDolls." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson has released a new music video for her song "Broken & Beautiful" from her upcoming animated film, UglyDolls.

The clip, released on Thursday, co-stars Clarkson's 4-year-old daughter River Rose who is featured putting makeup on her mother before she goes onstage to perform.

The video also features Clarkson's UglyDolls character Moxy sneaking onto the stage along with scenes from the film, which is set to arrive in theaters on May 3.

"Can someone just hold me?/ Don't fix me, don't try to change a thing/ Can someone just know me?/ 'Cause underneath I'm broken and it's beautiful," Clarkson sings.

UglyDolls also features other music stars providing voice work including Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Lizzo.

Clarkson is set to host and perform at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday where she will be debuting a new single.