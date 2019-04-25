Bruce Springsteen to release new solo album 'Western Stars'

President Barack Obama awards Bruce Springsteen the Presidential Medal of Freedom on November 22, 2016. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen will release a new album in June.

The 69-year-old singer, aka The Boss, announced Thursday he will release the album Western Stars on June 14.

Springsteen shared cover art for the album on his official Twitter account. The image shows a dark horse in a desert landscape.

"New album #WesternStars coming June 14. 'This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It's a jewel box of a record.' - Bruce," the post reads.

Springsteen will release a first single from the album, "Hello Sunshine," Friday. Pre-orders for the album will begin the same day.

"The first track #HelloSunshine & album pre-order will launch April 26 #WesternStars," he wrote.

Rolling Stone said Western Stars includes 13 tracks and explores American themes, including isolation and community and the permanence of home and hope.

Ron Aniello produced the album and played bass, keyboard and other instruments. The album features over 20 musicians, including original E Street Band keyboardist David Sancious and current members Soozie Tyrell and Charlie Giordano.

Western Stars is Springsteen's first album of new, original songs since Wrecking Ball, which debuted in 2012. He released High Hopes, a collection of cover songs, in January 2014.