Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift debuted her new pink-dipped hair at the Time 100 gala where the pop star also performed and discussed her love of songwriting.

Swift arrived to the event on Tuesday in New York rocking a light pink and yellow gown with a matching, sparkling headband.

Swift was among other Time 100 honorees which included Dwayne Johnson, Sandra Oh, Emilia Clarke, Brie Larson and Rami Malek. The pop star took the stage to perform a number of her hit songs including "Style," "Delicate," "Love Story," "New Years Day" and "Shake It Off."

Swift gave a speech in the middle of her performance, stating that she believes she was selected for the Time 100 list due to her songwriting.

"For me writing, I've always known it was the main pillar holding up my career," Swift said, Variety reported. "I use [writing] as a way to justify things that happen to me," she continued. "Whether they're good or bad, I like to honor the good times and really process the bad times."

Swift's Time 100 gala appearance comes as she prepares to release new music on Friday. The singer released a countdown clock recently on her website and has teased fans on Instagram about what is coming by posting images of pastel items such as purses and jewelry.

Swift's last album Reputation was released in November 2017. The release included the singles "Look What You Made Me Do," "...Ready for It?," "End Game" and "Delicate."

Swift won big at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, taking home the awards for Tour of the Year for her Reputation stadium tour and Best Music Video for "Delicate."