Sting announces Las Vegas residency for 2020

Sting (R) and Shaggy arrive on the red carpet at the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival on May 19. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sting will be starting a Las Vegas residency starting in May 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Sting has announced plans to begin a Las Vegas residency in 2020 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Sting will be performing 16 shows in Las Vegas from May 22, 2020 until Sept. 2, 2020. Tickets go on sale for the general public on May 3. Complete ticket information including pricing will be announced at a later date.

Sting confirmed the news on Twitter, referring to the Las Vegas shows as Sting: My Songs after the rock legend's upcoming album set for release on May 24.

Sting will perform some of his most popular songs alongside visual references to his most iconic music videos.

My Songs is set to feature re-imagined versions of Sting's most celebrated hits.

"My Songs is my life in songs. Some of them reconstructed, some of them refitted, some of them reframed, but all of them with a contemporary focus," Sting said previously about the project.