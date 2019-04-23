Beyonce's 'Lemonade' now available on Spotify, Apple Music

Beyonce arrives on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Beyonce's album "Lemonade" has been released onto multiple music streaming services for the first time. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Beyonce's Grammy-award winning album Lemonade has been released onto multiple music streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, for the first time.

Lemonade, Beyonce's sixth studio album that was released in April 2016, was previously only available on Tidal, the music streaming service from the singer's husband Jay-Z.

The new re-release of Lemonade features a demo version of track "Sorry" alongside the album's original 13 tracks which also includes the single "Formation."

Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music each celebrated the arrival of Lemonade on Twitter by posting promotional images from the project. "We stan," Apple said.

Beyonce also recently released a Netflix documentary titled Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce that chronicles the music star's appearance at Coachella last year where she became the first black woman to headline the popular music festival.

An accompanying album, Homecoming: The Live Album, was released alongside the documentary onto multiple streaming services. The project includes a number of Beyonce's hits, live versions of Lemonade songs and two new tracks including "Before I Let Go."