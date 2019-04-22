Lizzo arrives for the world premiere of "Girls Trip" on July 13, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Lizzo has announced a new set of North American tour dates that will take place in the fall. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Lizzo has announced a second North American leg to her Cuz I Love You tour that is in support of her recently released album of the same name.

The new dates, titled the Cuz I Love You Too tour, will begin on July 18 at Edgefield in Portland, Ore. before resuming on Sept. 7 at The Fillmore in New Orleans. The tour will then end on Oct. 27 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Lizzo will also be performing in cities such as Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Nashville, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on April 26 at 12 p.m. local time through Live Nation. Lizzo's first leg of her tour is sold out and begins Monday at The Warfield in San Francisco.

Lizzo's Cuz I Love You album was released on Friday. The project includes the singles "Juice" and "Tempo" featuring Missy Elliott.