Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford and Ashton Irwin, left to right, of 5 Seconds of Summer attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Halsey attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nick Jonas (R), pictured with Priyanka Chopra, will take the stage with the Jonas Brothers at iHeartRadio Wango Tango in June. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Jonas Brothers and Halsey will headline the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango music festival in June.

iHeartRadio announced Monday the pop rock band and 25-year-old singer will take the stage June 1 at the event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke, Ava Max, Fletcher and K-pop group TXT will also take the stage at the festival, with more performers yet to be announced.

"Time to kick off summer because the 2019 #WangoTango lineup is finally here! Tickets on sale Friday 5/3," iHeartRadio tweeted.

Brooke, who will perform with Tyga, and Max shared their excitement in posts on their own accounts.

"SO excited to be performing at the @iHeartRadio #WangoTango this summer with @Tyga!! Tickets on sale Friday 5/3 See you there!" Brooke wrote.

"Kicking off summer at the @iHeartRadio #WangoTango on 6/1! Can't wait to hang with the @1027KIISFM crew," Max added.

The Jonas Brothers announced Monday they will release a new album, Happiness Begins, June 7. The album is the group's first studio release in 10 years and includes the singles "Sucker" and "Cool."

Halsey last released the single "11 Minutes" with Yungblud and Travis Barker in February. She will also perform with BTS at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1.