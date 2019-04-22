Dylan Scott performs at the Country Music Association Music Festival on June 12, 2015. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Dylan Scott attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dylan Scott and wife Blair Scott announced their unborn baby's sex Sunday on Easter. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Country singer Dylan Scott says baby No. 2 is a girl.

The 28-year-old recording artist and his wife, Blair Scott, announced the news in an Instagram post Sunday on Easter.

Scott and Blair are already parents to 16-month-old son Beckett. Scott shared a video of himself and Blair popping a large balloon filled with pink confetti.

"We are having a ____!!! Man, God has sure blessed Blair and I," he captioned the post.

Blair posted the same video on her own account.

"And It's A GIRL!!!! We can't wait to meet our little chick in September!" she wrote.

Singer Hudson Moore was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats bro!!! She's gonna have you wrapped around her finger. Sweetest thing in the world," he wrote on Scott's post.

Scott and Blair spent the holiday as a family. Blair also shared a photo of Beckett wearing bunny ears.

"I believe Beckett was excited the Easter bunny came to see him!! #easter #ourlilbunny," she wrote.

Scott and Blair announced Blair's pregnancy in March. Scott said in an interview with People at the time he and Blair hope to have a large family.

"I think it would be really cool for Beckett to have a little sister or a little brother really close in age so they can grow up together. We both want big families," he said.

Scott is known for the singles "Makin' This Boy Go Crazy," "My Girl" and "Hooked." He last released the EP Stripped in October.