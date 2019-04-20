Khalid's 'Free Spirit' tops the U.S. album chart

April 20 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Khalid's Free Spirit is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Nipsey Hussle's Victory Lap at No. 3, Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next at No. 4 and Juice WRLD's Death Race For Love at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Sara Bareilles' Amidst the Chaos at No. 6, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 7, Brooks & Dunn's Reboot at No. 8, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN at No. 9 and Drake's Scorpion at No. 10.