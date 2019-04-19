Lizzo arrives for the world premiere of "Girls Trip" on July 13, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Lizzo has released her third album "Cuz I Love You" which features the single "Juice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Lizzo released her new studio album titled Cuz I Love You on Friday, which features the singles "Juice" and "Tempo featuring Missy Elliott.

The release is available across a number of music streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Tidal and more.

Other standout tracks on Cuz I Love You include the title song and "Exactly How I Feel" featuring Gucci Mane.

Lizzo performed "Juice" on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday with the performer rocking the stage with multiple backup dancers.

Lizzo is set to embark on a sold-out, worldwide tour with special guest Tayla Parx that kicks off on April 22 at The Warfield in San Francisco. Lizzo will also be performing in Denver, Atlanta, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Paris, London and Amsterdam, among other cities.