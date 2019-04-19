Lil Dicky releases animated 'Earth' music video with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber

April 19 (UPI) -- Comedic rapper Lil Dicky released his new animated music video Friday for his new pro-environment single, "Earth."
The clip features Lil Dicky, real name David Burd, arguing with a group of kids to pick up the mess they made from knocking down a garbage can.
Lil Dicky then comes alive in animated form as he sings about loving and cherishing the earth. Music stars such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande make brief musical appearances as a baboon and zebra, respectively.
Snoop Dogg, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Sia, Miley Cyrus, Lil Jon, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and many others also make appearances as different characters throughout the video.
Lil Dicky ends things with a message about global warming and joins Leonardo DiCaprio to announce that all proceeds from "Earth" will benefit DiCaprio's pro-environment foundation.
Thank you to @lildickytweets and all the artists that came together to make this happen. Net profits from the song, video, and merchandise will go to many @dicapriofdn partners on the frontlines of implementing solutions to climate change. #WeLoveTheEarth https://t.co/3u8cyA6NPq pic.twitter.com/cpMeTB4Ziq— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 19, 2019