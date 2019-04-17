Frank Ocean spoke with Gayletter magazine about working with major labels and the release of his albums "Endless" and "Blonde." File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Frank Ocean has graced the cover of Gayletter magazine with the private singer giving a rare interview about his career and his move away from major labels.

Ocean's last album Blonde was released independently in 2016 shortly after the release of Endless which ended his deal with Universal's Def Jam. The move has been praised by other artists such as A$AP Rocky as Blonde is widely considered to be Ocean's true second album following 2012's Channel Orange.

"I feel at peace with all that. I feel like the best outcome for myself was that outcome, and I feel proud of what I was able to get done with it. I love the music and the art that came out of that period, as well as the visual work. It's definitely a period I look back on fondly," Ocean told Gayletter in the interview published on Tuesday about leaving Def Jam and the release of Endless and Blonde.

Ocean also discussed the pitfalls of working with major labels. "Well, [expletive] with major music companies, you're going to be...deflowered. Anytime you get into the business side of the arts, there has to be some degree of objectification or commodification that you're comfortable with, or yourself or your work," he said.

"A lot of people I talk to about careers in the music industry, their ideas of success have to do with nostalgia. They have to do with tropes of success, things they've been shown over the year that represent what a successful career is. I think that helps you become prey, because somebody can manipulate you with those things," he continued.

The cover of Gayletter magazine features Ocean pointing up as he stands in front of a poster of a rainbow.

Ocean last made headlines in November when he hosted a new episode of his Beats 1 radio show Blonded Radio to urge listeners to go out and vote on Election Day.