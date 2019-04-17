Singer Beyonce arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit in New York City on May 2, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Beyonce performs "Freedom" standing barefoot in water onstage during the 16th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce is now streaming on Netflix.

The documentary -- which features candid footage and interviews -- is about the singer's trailblazing appearance at Coachella last year where she became the first black woman to headline the high-profile music festival.

Her performance paid homage to America's historically black colleges and universities, as well as the African American artists and activists who influenced the music superstar.

Beyonce directed the film and starred in it after giving birth to her twins Sir and Rumi in June 2017.

"It was one of the hardest jobs I have taken on, but I knew that I had to push myself and my team to go beyond great to legendary," Beyonce said about the project in a statement.

"We knew nothing like this was ever done on a festival level before and it needed to be iconic beyond compare. The performance was an homage to an important part of African American culture. It had to be true to those who know and entertaining and enlightening to those who needed to learn. In making the film and re-telling the story, the purpose remained the same."