Apink shared a clip of its "Everybody Ready?" music video. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

April 17 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Apink is giving fans a glimpse of its "Everybody Ready?" music video.

The K-pop stars shared a clip of the video Wednesday ahead of the song's release Friday.

The teaser shows Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jung Eun-ji, Son Na-eun, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young enjoying a sunny drive along a coast. The group promoted the video in a tweet Wednesday.

"Apink 8th Anniversary Special 'Everybody Ready?' M/V Teaser 2019.04.19 18:00," the post reads.

"Everybody Ready?" is a special single in honor of Apink's eighth anniversary. The group's agency, Play M Entertainment, said this month Jung helped write the lyrics.

"It will be a joyful song," the rep said, according to the Korea Times. "Jung embodied her excitement and nerves on the track."

Apink is known for the singles "Hush," "NoNoNo," "Luv" and "Five." The group last released the EP Percent in January.