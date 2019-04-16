Mary J. Blige, Nas announce co-headlining summer tour

Nas performing onstage on May 17, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mary J. Blige will be going on tour across North America alongside Nas. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige and Nas have announced that they will be embarking on a joint, North American summer tour.

The 22-city tour is set to kick off on July 11 at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla. before wrapping up on Sept. 10 at Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Blige and Nas will also be performing in cities such as Tampa, Atlanta, Detroit, St. Louis, Houston, Phoenix, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Boston, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Blige and Nas are also set to headline the 2019 Essence Festival alongside Missy Elliott. The festival will be taking place at the Mercedes Benz Suprdome in New Orleans from July 5-7.