Bebe Rexha performs at the Y100 Jingle Ball concert in December. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Bebe Rexha learned she has bipolar disorder after experiencing months of "lows" and "highs." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha is going public with her bipolar disorder diagnosis.

The 29-year-old singer shared the news in a series of tweets Monday after experiencing months of "lows" and "highs."

"For the longest time, I didn't understand why I felt so sick. Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt high that wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why," Rexha wrote.

"I'm bipolar and I'm not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.)," she said.

I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.) — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 15, 2019

Rexha said her diagnosis inspired her to open up on her forthcoming album.

"This next album will be favorite album ever because I'm not holding anything back. I love you all very much. And I hope you accept me as I am," she tweeted.

"I don't want you to feel sorry for me. I just want you to accept me. That's all. Love you," she added.

This next album will be favorite album ever because I’m not holding anything back. I love you all very much. And I hope you accept me as I am. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 15, 2019

Rexha also shared the news on Instagram. Fellow singer Demi Lovato and model Jillian Mercado were among those to voice support for Rexha in the comments.

"I'm so proud of you girly. Always here for you," Lovato wrote.

"Love you and accept you just and exactly the way you are babe," Mercado added. "ily."

Rexha previously shared her struggle with anxiety in the June 2018 issue of Teen Vogue.

"I cry a lot. It's tough," she told the magazine. "I have my own therapist and I have people I talk to. It's an everyday battle, I feel. I don't wanna feed into it, but my lifestyle is so crazy."

Rexha is known for the singles "Me, Myself & I," "In the Name of Love" and "Meant to Be." She released the single "Last Hurrah" in February, which is expected to appear on her forthcoming second studio album.